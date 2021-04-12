Check out the exciting Chic Boutique clothing sale this Wednesday through Saturday

(Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary is a volunteer-based, educational fundraising arm of The Salvation Army of Greater Houston.

‘Reflections on Style’ is their annual fundraising event which includes a luncheon, runway show, silent auction, and Chic Boutique shopping experience.

Each year, volunteers collect new and gently used clothing and accessories for the pop-up Chic Boutique showroom that is open to the public for several days of exciting shopping.

The ‘Symphony of Style’ fashion sale event opens on Wednesday, and runs through Saturday afternoon.

Chic Boutique’s pop up store address is 3701 West Alabama at Timmons Lane, Houston, TX 77027.