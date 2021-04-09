HOUSTON – The arts are alive and well in The Woodlands!

One of the most exciting and colorful events of the year, The 2021 Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival is happening this weekend.

The event will be located along the scenic banks of the Woodlands Waterway and Town Green Park, and will be transformed into an outdoor art gallery featuring the work of over 150 artists.

There will be a variety of original art including painting, fiber, jewelry, photography, ceramics, glasswork and mixed media. Live music and children’s art activities will also help provide a fun family experience, plus local food, wine, and beer will add to the atmosphere.

Festival tickets are available to purchase through the Arts Council’s website and children 12 and under are admitted free. VIP’s and guests over 60 will have a special opportunity with early festival access from 9-10 am.

The festival opens to the general public from 10am-6pm, and guests can purchase tickets at www.thewoodlandsartscouncil.org.