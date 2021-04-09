Breast Cancer Survivor uses special event to help others fighting the disease

HOUSTON – Sisters Network® Inc. (SNI), the nation’s largest and only national African American breast cancer survivor-run organization and a leader in the Black Breast Cancer movement will host their 11th Annual Stop the Silence Virtual 5K Run/Walk Saturday, April 10, 2021 from 9 am – 11 am.

In order to stay in compliance with COVID-19 social distancing guidelines, this year’s walk is virtual allowing participants to register individually, as a group or a team while staying safe within their Social Bubble and walk/run at the time and place of their choice. Each year proceeds raised from The Annual Stop the Silence Run/Walk goes towards SNI Breast Cancer Awareness Program (BCAP). BCAP is a national program that provides financial assistance to women diagnosed with breast cancer and have been impacted by COVID-19. Established in 2006, BCAP has successfully helped survivors in need of help with rent, utilities and groceries which has been the most request need. Click here if you would like to register for the event!