‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ actor Andrew Leeds chats NBC show, Astroworld, and more

HOUSTON – Actor Andrew Leeds plays the role of ‘David’ on one of our favorite shows here on KPRC 2, ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.’

For fans who didn’t know, Andrew has a background in musical theater, and he was even part of ‘Les Miserables’ when it traveled to Houston in the late eighties.

Aside from his role on Zoey’s, Andrew has quite the lengthy resume. He’s been on shows like Apple TV’s ‘The Morning Show,’ ‘Always Sunny In Philadelphia,’ ‘Veep,’ ‘Bones,’ and ‘Shameless,’ just to name a few.

Andrew is also a company member of the Groundlings Theatre - a legendary improv and sketch comedy institution in Los Angeles with alumni such as Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy and Will Ferrell.

Watch as Andrew chats with Lauren Kelly all about his role on the show, and special childhood connection to Astroworld.