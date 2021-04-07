Real Housewives of Atlanta star helping women with a new virtual fitness program

Houston – Drew is the newest cast member in Bravo’s hit reality show “Real Housewives of Atlanta” airing thru mid April followed by their juicy reunion episodes.

drew sidora (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Drew has transitioned from Hollywood leading lady to reality star best known for her recurring role as Chantel in the Disney Channel Original Series That’s So Raven, as Lucy Avila in the 2006 film Step Up, as Tionne Watkins in the VH1 TLCbiographical film CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story, and the BET comedy-drama television series The Game. Drew Sidora was hurt by Kenya Moore’s recent “tummy tuck” diss, revealing to Page Six that she is dealing with a uterine condition that can affect her appearance. The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” newbie told Page Six that she might need a hysterectomy after being diagnosed in 2020 with Adenomyosis, which occurs when the tissue that lines the uterus grows into its walls. “What I’m dealing with as a woman, as a mother … this is serious for me,” said the 35-year-old mom of three.

Ad

Drop it with Drew (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Drew is the new spokesperson for Tony Garza boot camp to get moms in shape for Mother’s Day - “Drop It With Drew … 21 Day Fat Loss Program”. Drew began a month ago and has already lost 15 pounds. If you’re interested in joining this program, click here for more information.