The Woodlands’ Zae Romeo advances to the Knockout Rounds on ‘The Voice’

HOUSTON – Local music teacher, Zae Romeo, continues to show his vocal abilities on NBC’s ‘The Voice’ as part of Team Nick.

The 21-year-old went head-to-head in last night’s Battle Rounds against teammate Lindsay Joan with a powerful duet of “Rewrite the Stars,” from The Greatest Showman.

“Whenever I get on stage, I want to enjoy the experience and I try to be as excited and as happy as possible,” said Romeo, who revealed his nerves went away as soon as he started singing the emotional movie tune.

“When we got it, we were so excited we freaked out, and then we came to realize that it’s actually a very hard song to sing. It took a lot of practice, a lot of work to get it to where we wanted it to be, said Romeo, who expressed he is “proud of the result.”

According to coach, John Legend, “it was a powerful duet and you guys soared together.”

However, coach Nick Jonas picked Romeo as the winner of the battle, allowing him to advance to the Knockout Rounds and get closer to the live performance shows.

THE VOICE -- "Battle Rounds" Episode 2008 -- Pictured: (l-r) Lindsay Joan, Zae Romeo -- (Photo by: Tyler Golden/NBC) (2021 NBCUniversal Media, LLC)

“He really rose to the occasion today and opened up on those high notes. He found a way to finesse the lower notes, and it was just the obvious choice to me” Jonas said.

“The coaches loved me which is so cool. It’s just awesome every time celebrities say your name but when they talk about you and sing your praises it’s a whole other thing,” said Romeo, who began performing in local coffee shops in North Texas, and now teaches Voice and Piano at a music school called Muse Mantra School of Music & Arts in The Woodlands.

“This experience has been and will continue to always be a life-changing thing to me. I am beyond grateful for this opportunity,” he said.

“The Voice” airs Mondays at 7 pm on KPRC 2.

To see Romeo’s complete interview, watch the video above.

To see Zae Romeo and Lindsay Joan’s Battle Round performance, watch the video below.