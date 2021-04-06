Celebrating National Student-Athlete Day with a local teen sprinting her way to a bright future

HOUSTON – Camryn Dickson is a Junior at Clear Brook High School in Clear Creek ISD and a major threat on the track. Upon graduating in 2022, she will attend a 4 Year University to pursue her dream of becoming a Biomedical Engineer, but not before she continues to win medal after medal during her many track & field competitions.

Currently, Camryn possess a GPA of 4.7, taking classes that consist of Physics, English 3, Algebra 2 and, Principals of Biomedical Science. She is also in the PALs Program (Peer Assistance and Leadership) and is very active in the youth ministry at her church, where she holds a youth leadership position. In addition to her academic schedule and outreach involvement, she also finds time to train and compete in Track and Field.

Camryn has been participating in Track and Field since the age of 5 and quickly found her passion as she excelled in the sport. During her Freshman year at Clear Brook, she qualified for the UIL State Championship held in Austin, Texas in the 100m dash. Her hope was to qualify for the State meet all four years, but of course in 2020 the unexpected happened, and all hope of that was lost. Now in her Junior year, she is focused on working hard, as she is determined to continue her quest by again qualifying for the UIL State Championship in May 2021 in both the 100m and 200m dash.