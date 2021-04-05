Want smooth skin? Houston dermatologist shares the right way to shave

Cropped shot of an unrecognizable woman shaving her legs

HOUSTON – Shaving is one of the most popular hair removal methods available, but whether is razor burns or ingrown hairs, there can be challenges in the pursuit of smooth skin.

That’s why, Dr. Sherry Ingraham, a board-certified dermatologist at Advanced Dermatology, shared with Houston life her best tips on shaving ahead of swimsuit season.

1. To protect and lubricate your skin, apply shaving cream, lotion, or gel before shaving.

2. Shave in the direction your hair grows- not against it. Always remember to shave carefully.

3. For the closest shave, use a clean, sharp razor.

4. Rinse the blade after every stroke.

5. Moisturize after you shave.

If you wish to avoid razor burn, especially in the underarm, Ingraham suggests “lathering up the area before shaving, plus keep in mind that exfoliation is important.”

If you’re looking for shaving foam, she recommends the Aveeno Shave Gel; and the CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser will help prepare your skin before the razor does its job.

For underarm shaving irritation, Ingraham suggested using Neutrogena Acne Wash and putting Cortaid for treatment.

When it comes to ingrown hairs or bumps on the skin, Ingraham stressed to “throw out old razors, and always be careful if the skin is already irritated.”

If bumps or brown spots – pseudofolliculitis- were to appear, Ingraham recommends using CeraVe SA Lotion for Rough & Bumpy Skin or Cortisone cream.

To connect with Dr. Ingraham, you can click here.