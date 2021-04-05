Houston’s only ’80s themed diner and bar ‘Hungry Like the Wolf’ now open in The Heights

HOUSTON – Now you can travel back to the 80′s at ‘Hungry Like The Wolf,’ Houston’s only ’80s themed diner and bar now open in The Heights.

Of course you’ll recognize the name from Duran Duran’s 1982 hit, but once inside the 80′s nostalgia is all over.

Choose from totally rad food menu items like the ‘Pour Some Syrup On Me Pancakes,’ the ‘Optimus Prime Burger,’ the ‘Culture Club Sandwich’ and salads with ‘Duran DuRanch’ dressing.

Throughout the diner you’ll also find 80′s nostalgia and memorabilia from yearbook walls, to high school lockers, glitter tables, cool carpet, and the spinning rubik’s cube disco wall.

Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with owner Andy Adams and lead bartender Jay Allen-Arriola about the new 80′s spot.