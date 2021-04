The 2021 Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival is set for the weekend of April 10 & 11. The original works of more than 150 juried fine artists will be featured along The Woodlands Waterway and in Town Green Park. All COVID protocols will be in place.

HOUSTON – It’s a new year and the arts are alive and well in The Woodlands!

This Friday, we’re giving you a preview of one of the most exciting and colorful events of the year – The 2021 Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival.

More info at www.thewoodlandsartscouncil.org.