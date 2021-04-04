Country artist Dale Watson continues to break the mold with new album

HOUSTON – Singer-songwriter Dale Watson is known as a “honky-tonk hero,” and is beloved by many fans for recording authentic country music.

And even though he has released more than 20 albums, his latest project is certainly a first in his longstanding career.

“The Memphians" Cover Art (Dale Watson)

The Alabama-born, Texas-raised Watson joins Houston Life on Thursday, April 8 at 3 pm to talk about the release of his new instrumental album called “The Memphians.”

Watson will also share his special connection to the Houston area.

“The Memphians” is available everywhere music is bought and streamed.

To order the album, you can click here.