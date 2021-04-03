Celebrate Good Friday with a tasty fish fry at Steamboat Bills

HOUSTON – Steamboat Bills is a Louisiana based Cajun seafood restaurant. They are known for their boiled seafood, specifically their boiled crawfish. However, they have gumbo, etouffee, red beans, poboys, baked potatoes, and fried seafood. That seafood being their crispy tasty fried fish which is the perfect meal to have on Good Friday. The Pearland location is the first location out of the state of Louisiana and the first in Texas.

They opened in October of 2019 and now they are fully open and operational following the pandemic, but are in need employees to staff the restaurant. They are hoping community members come to enjoy their Good Friday event which will have plenty of fried fish, drinks, and a live DJ and leave with an application at hand for employment to join the Texas Steamboat Bills family.