HOUSTON – A local Texan, healthcare worker and busy mom has become a viral artist by tossing up creations made of dyed rice.

She just hit 1 million followers this week on Tik Tok. It’s truly unbelievable and one of those satisfying videos you can’t keep your eyes off of.

Meet Alissa Teo, the woman behind the social media accounts, Fried Rice Art.

Tik Tok: @FriedRiceArt

Instagram: @FriedRiceArt

Youtube: Fried Rice Art