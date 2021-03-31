Josh Dallas and Athena Karkanis of NBC’s ‘Manifest’ talk season 3 premiere

HOUSTON – NBC’s “Manifest” returns for its third season of action-packed drama tonight at 7pm here on KPRC 2.

Fans can expect shocking revelations and the answer to the show’s biggest mystery – what happened to the passengers of Flight 828?

Season 3 picks up 3 months after the events of season 2. Ben has been on the hunt for the Flight 828 tailfin ever since learning of its discovery. He has nothing to go on except his son Cal’s drawings to track it down. While he’s gone, Grace is focused on giving her family a sense of normalcy in the midst of chaos.

This season, fans will finally meet Grace’s side of the family, including her stepbrother Tarik. She’ll try to repair their estranged relationship when he agrees to help her with a crucial task.

They’ll also take in an 828 passenger who’s life has been a mystery since they returned, and Grace will strive to make her part of the family.

Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with Josh Dallas (Ben Stone) and Athena Karkanis (Grace Stone) ahead of tonight’s big season 3 premiere.