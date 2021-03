The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – Have you considered switching energy providers following last month’s winter storm?

If you recall, the winter storm left millions of Texans without power.

One new electricity company, based right here in Houston, is stepping up to expand its service and help people in a time of need.

Rhythm CEO and cofounder, P.J. Popovic shares everything we need to know.

For more information you can visit GotRhythm.com or call 1-888-7-RHYTHM, that’s 1-888-774-9846.