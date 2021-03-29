Oprah’s ‘Ready to Love’ returns to Houston for another season

HOUSTON – Tuesday, April 2, 2021 is the highly anticipated return of the dating reality show “Ready to Love” by Record-breaking Hollywood producer Will Packer and hosted by Tommy Miles. The all-new cast in Houston will begin exploring the real-life dating interactions of sexy, successful and grown black men and women who are each looking for lasting love and an authentic relationship. “Ready to Love’s” most recent cycle helped make OWN #1 on Friday nights for African American viewers. The series is produced by Will Packer Media and Lighthearted Entertainment.

