Let the battle begin with Andretti’s Laser Tag

HOUSTON – Take your gaming into the real world and get your heart pounding as you run the course of Andretti Indoor Karting and Games Katy’s two-story laser tag arena. This black light battleground features the newest technology in the country from Delta Strike, the leader in the laser tag equipment industry. Battle inside an engine with multiple base stations, energy gates for special power ups during game-play, and wall targets throughout that interact with the players. Each player can choose their own weapon settings as well as change them throughout the game.

Choose between a free-for-all or teams and get those bragging rights if your team is the winner. Enter the arena and let the laser tag battle begin! You must be at least 42″ tall for the Laser tag experience. This attraction requires a waiver to be filled out by you on-site or a parent or guardian if you are under the age of 18.