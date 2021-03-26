This cancer survivor is helping women reclaim their crowns through her hair care business in Houston

HOUSTON – We’re continuing our celebration of Women’s History Month by shining a spotlight on a local business owner who is a true testament to the strength and resiliency of women. After battling cancer, Tanieka Randall reclaimed her crown by creating a hair care line that’s now helping others do the same. Back in 2011, Randall was on her way to becoming a registered nurse. Then, in her final semester of nursing school, she received some very unexpected news.

“I thought I was just really stressed out, but I ended up going to the hospital and found out no. I actually had cancer,” said Randall.

After discovering the diagnosis, Randall began chemotherapy treatment right away. In total, she underwent five rounds of chemotherapy, which took a heavy toll on her body.

Tanieka Randall, owner of Tee's Hair Secret, shares her journey of beating cancer to becoming a successful hair care mogul. (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

“It was crazy even looking back how I was basically withering away and of course my hair started falling out,” said Randall.

Randall recalls throughout the experience how she did not struggle so much with disease, but rather the side effects of the treatment.

“I had a harder time losing my hair than I actually had with having cancer,” said Randall “My faith is really strong, so I knew I was going to be ok. I wasn’t afraid to die, but I had a problem with my hair falling out.”

Not one to go down without fight, Randall took measures to combat hair loss during her time in the hospital. Using a hair oil she had previously blended herself, she massaged the product on her scalp with hopes of promoting healthy hair regrowth.

“I’ve really always loved researching essential oils and everything. I would make my own blends with like peppermint oil, lavender oil, all of that. I had been using it on my hair for about a year even before getting sick,” said Randall.

And sure enough, Randall’s hair oils worked their magic. Friends and family quickly took notice.

“Everybody was like, ‘Tee, what is your secret? What is going on with your hair,’” said Randall. “I started giving it to other people, or like telling my mom or all these people, ‘This is what I’m doing. Try it out,’ and other people were liking it too.”

Randall did go on to graduate from nursing school and become an RN full-time, but she continued her passion project for creating and sharing her hair products on the side. In November of 2020, Randall’s hair care business, dubbed Tee’s Hair Secret, had grown to the point where she was able to take it on as a full-time business. According to Randall, this was a journey she was destined to take.

“Me having cancer, I know it wasn’t even about me. Like, I feel that in my heart. I went through that so I could help other people,” said Randall.

Randall’s line of hair care products is geared towards women with “kinky, curly or coily hair” and includes everything from conditioners to gummy vitamins. For those looking to up their hair healthcare, Randall shared some of her secrets to getting the best locks.

“Layering hair products is beneficial for moisturizing and properly sealing your hair to prevent dryness,” said Randall. “There are two ways you can layer the products: Liquid, Oil, then Cream (L.O.C.) or Liquid, Cream, then Oil (L.C.O.). We use the L.C.O method.”

Tanieka Randall, pictured with her twin daughters Taelynn and Talea, demonstrates her hair care regimen. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

TEE’S HAIR CARE ROUTINE

Spray a little Quench Hydrating Spray to help detangle hair Apply a quarter size amount of Quench Daily Cream to hair Apply small amount of Glorious Growth Hair & Scalp Oil to seal in products Style hair as usual *Tip: use hydrating spray next day to refresh hair as needed

Tee’s Hair Secret is offering Houston Life viewers a special discount. Receive 25% off your order now through March 31 by entering the promo code “HOUSTONLIFE” at checkout.

For more information, visit the Tee’s Hair Secret website.