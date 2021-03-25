Kamp Houston organizes rodeo-themed event for the community

HOUSTON – Kamp Houston announced a rodeo-themed family-friendly weekend from Friday to Sunday kicking off March 26, 2021. The three-day event will feature rodeo-style food and drinks, carnival rides, bull riding, a petting zoo, BBQ cookoff and prizes, according to the organizers. The menu will feature a “Kamp Out” barbeque plate and seafood boil.

The event will also feature local vendors selling merchandise and products. Attendees are encouraged to wear rodeo attire. Guests are encouraged to take a rideshare option to get dropped off as parking is limited.