The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – Did you know April is Financial Literacy Month, an effort to raise awareness of the importance of financial literacy?

Goodwill Houston takes the effort into their own hands by helping Houstonians work towards self-sufficiency.

For more information visit GoodwillHouston.org or call 713-692-6221.