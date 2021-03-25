Chef Nana creating a tasty buzz in the 3rd ward with her popular new dishes

HOUSTON – She may be from Arkansas, but she’s making a flavorful impact on Houston serving as the culinary mastermind behind the food at Bar 5015. Chef Nynechia “NaNa” Afriyie’s desire to cook began in the kitchen with her parents. During adolescents she entered BBQ competitions, and later hosted dinner parties in college which sparked an interest in entertaining and cooking.

Chef Nana (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

While attending University of Arkansas she graduated from NWACC culinary program. In Houston she has had the pleasure to work as a private chef and consultant. She can now be found at Bar 5015 located in the 3rd ward at 5015 Almeda Road every Tuesday through Sunday so that you can enjoy her amazing creations.