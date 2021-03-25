After 6 seasons, NBC’s ‘Superstore’ is closing its doors for the last time

HOUSTON – After 6 hilarious seasons, NBC’s ‘Superstore’ is closing its doors for one last time.

The one-hour series finale kicks off at 7p tonight, with some inside information that leads the Cloud 9 employees to try to make the store seem perfect for one day.

The comedy series was not only known for its great cast, but also how it touched on the country’s most current and topical issues.

Last year America Ferrera shocked fans when she left the sitcom to pursue other projects, but it’s confirmed that she will reunite with the cast tonight as a final farewell to the series.

If you’d like to catch up or re-watch your favorite episodes, the show will continue streaming on Peacock.

Watch as Nico Santos (who plays Mateo,) and Colton Dunn (who plays Garrett) chat with Lauren Kelly about some of their favorite ‘Superstore’ moments.