Local singer Bill Nash gets candid about writing songs for country music legends

HOUSTON – He has penned songs for country stars such as Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, Diamond Rio, and Larry Gatlin.

Now singer-songwriter, Bill Nash, looks back at his extraordinary career in music in his newly released autobiography, Saint Sinner Singer: An Unexpected, Redirected, Resurrected Life.

"Saint Sinner Singer: An Unexpected, Redirected, Resurrected Life" (Bill Nash)

In his book, Nash goes into details of how his entire life has been influenced by music, starting with getting signed to Columbia Records when he was only 13 years old as part of “The Nash Family Trio.”

Nash Family Trio in 1957 "Lord, Hear Us Sing " (Bill Nash)

He also revealed he was the first artist to ever cut a song written by Kris Kristofferson, who was working as a janitor at the time.

Bill Nash and Kris Kristofferson in 1974 on the Phil Everly show (Bill Nash)

The song is called “For the Good Times,” and you can see both artists performing the song in the video below.

Nash lives in Houston and still performs with his wife and songwriting partner, Kim Nash.

Bill and Kim Nash with country singer Reba McEntire (Bill Nash)

The couple co-wrote “They asked about you,” for Reba McEntire, a chart-topping song in 1994.

In the memoir, Nash also addresses how he turned a difficult family moment into a way to change the life of thousands of children.

The Nashes founded Champions Kids Camp, a camp for survivors of traumatic events, in honor of their oldest son, Billy, who battled leukemia.

Nash’s memoir, Saint Sinner Singer: An Unexpected, Redirected, Resurrected Life, is available now for sale.

You can order your copy, here.

if you wish to connect with Nash, click here.