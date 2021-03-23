Speeding into Spring activities with K1 Speed in Houston

HOUSTON – If you’re looking for a fun thing to do in the Houston area this Spring Break, then make a pit stop at K1 Speed! Since 2012, K1 Speed Houston has thrilled hundreds of thousands of guests at their premier family entertainment center. And there’s good reason why. The signature attraction at K1 Speed is their state-of-the-art indoor go kart racing experience. All of the go karts at K1 Speed are 100% electric. This means you won’t be choking on any exhaust fumes, and the environment won’t suffer either. Plus, speed freaks will love the instant torque of the electric motors which provides faster acceleration times than their gas-powered counterparts.

K1 Speed Houston has two kinds of go karts available: junior karts for kids 48″ or taller, and adult karts for drivers 4′10″ or taller. The junior karts allow kids to experience speeds up to 25mph, while the adult karts will rocket drivers to speeds approaching 45mph - the fastest in the industry. No reservations are needed to race, either - simply walk in and “Arrive & Drive” any day of the week!

Those looking for private events with friends, family or coworkers will want to book their birthday party, bachelor party, or company event at K1 Speed. Their group events provide guests with a reserved race time, private racing with only their group, and opens up one of their two private party rooms for a reserved space away from the general public. Food & drinks for parties are available thanks to their onsite Paddock Lounge cafe which serves up pizza, wings, and other crave-able favorites. Beer & wine is also available for adults of age after they’ve finished racing for the day.

K1 Speed Houston is located at 14900 Northwest Fwy, Houston, TX 77040. For more information, visit their website at k1speed.com/houston-location.html . To book a private group event, give them a call at 1-855-K1-SPEED today.