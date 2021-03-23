PAW-some ways the whole family can have fun celebrating National Puppy Day

HOUSTON – National Puppy Day is a paw-some way for all dog parents to celebrate the unconditional love that puppies bring into this world.

It’s also a day that helps to promote puppy adoptions.

In honor of the holiday, we asked our friends at Believe in DOG Training in The Heights for some fun ideas on how to get involved with our pups for the special day.

Watch as Lauren Kelly and ‘BID’ owner Stephanie Bennett have an Easter Egg Hunt with a few furry friends, that also helps with enrichment and nose work activity.