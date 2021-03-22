How to celebrate Holi in Houston

HOUSTON – Holi, the Hindu festival of color has gained popularity in Houston where thousands gather every year to mark the beginning of spring and the triumph of good over evil.

The celebration will happen differently this year, and Sandhya Thakkar, the owner of Masala Radio 98.7 FM and main organizer for the event, shared details of what you can expect this Sunday.

Houston Holi 2021 (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

The event will happen in the parking lot of Neptune Imports, a big space where attendees can still play within their circles at a safe social distance while enjoying the vibrant Bollywood music.

All guests will get a chance to win $1000 in raffle prizes.

To see all details, check out Thakkar’s interview in the video below.

For more information, visit MasalaRadio.com.