“Hockney – Van Gogh: The Joy of Nature” on display at the Museum of Fine Arts Houston

HOUSTON – There’s a beautiful new David Hockney-Vincent Van Gogh exhibit at the Museum of Fine Arts Houston that shows off their shared fascination with the natural world through the power of color.

“Hockney – Van Gogh: The Joy of Nature” now on display at MFAH, marks the first time the two artists have been paired in an American museum exhibition.

‘The Joy of Nature’ brings together nearly 50 of Hockney’s vibrant works—ranging from intimate sketchbook studies to monumental paintings, as well as his experimental videos and iPad drawings—with 10 carefully chosen original paintings and drawings by Van Gogh.

Check out the colorful exhibit now through June 20th at the Museum of Fine Arts Houston.

Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with the exhibit’s curator, Ann Dumas.