The Gee Boys are entrepreneurs and humanitarians and they’re not even old enough to drive

HOUSTON – The young generation has taken a fast approach to business and success. This includes 14 year old King Tyln, 9 year old King Ziggy and 12 year old Prince Noah who are known as “The Gee Boys”. Together they own a party rental company with bounce houses, tables and chairs, a fashionable clothing line and an outreach program called “Box Out Bullying” that teaches kids to unite together to stop suicide issues in schools and cyber bullying.

The Gee boys have helped the Humble Police Department and mayor pass out 200 turkeys during the pandemic and also have a sponsorship that has helped 500 Humble area kids with shoes. The boys have been given their own day in Houston. December 12, 2020 was declared The Gee Boys Day. Most recently, the mayor and chief of police in Humble honored The Gee Boys on March 11‚ 2021 by giving them their own day in the city of Humble, Texas.

We’re so excited to celebrate and feature these young brothers on Monday, March 22nd at 3pm on “Houston Life”