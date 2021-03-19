photo
Katharine McPhee and Eddie Cibrian star in new family sitcom “Country Comfort”

Lauren Kelly
, Houston Life Correspondent

HOUSTON – Looking for something new for the whole family to watch this weekend?

Country Comfort” starring Katharine McPhee and Eddie Cibrian is now streaming on Netflix.

It’s about aspiring young country singer Bailey (Katharine McPhee) who finds the band she’s been missing after she takes a job as nanny for a musically talented family, helmed by a rugged cowboy Beau (Eddie Cibrian) and his five children.

The show is full of full of laughs, music, and of course...southern charm.

Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with Katharine and Eddie about being part of a musical family, what drew them to the show, and how they practiced their southern accents.

