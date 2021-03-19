Celebrating Women’s History with ErmaRose Winery

HOUSTON – ErmaRose is a family-owned and operated winery. The Prothow family had a vision to start their own winery in 2014. ErmaRose was named after Erma Jewel Hobley and Rosa Jones Prothow. Erma and Rosa are the mothers and grandmothers of the Prothow family.

ErmaRose Winery (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Jennifer Prothow is a Houston native that joined the Marines and was stationed in Jacksonville, North Carolina at New River Air Base. She served five years and was deployed to Africa and Afghanistan. After leaving the military, she obtained an AAS in network security from Houston Community College and later attended Texas Tech University. Prothow had a love for winemaking which helped her adjust to life after the military. That hobby became a business when she decided to create ErmaRose Winery.

ermarose winery (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Both grandmothers have influenced their lives tremendously and naming the company after them seemed like the best way to honor them. The first batch of ErmaRose wine was bottled in 2016. The winery’s production facility was acquired in 2018 in Katy, Texas and officially opened its doors on March 1, 2019. The winery focuses on making wines from a variety of fresh frozen fruit, free of concentrates and low in sulfites. The current signature flavors are Banana, Peach, Mango, Blueberry, Blackberry and Cranberry. To date, ErmaRose Winery has sold nearly 1,000 cases of wine. The winery focuses on making wines from a variety of fruits. The current signature flavors are Banana, Mango, Blueberry, Blackberry and Royal Dragonfly.

Ad