“Ted Lasso’s” Hannah Waddingham and Juno Temple talk award-winning streaming show

HOUSTON – Apple TV’s “Ted Lasso” stars Jason Sudeikis as the title character, a small-time college football coach hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, even though he has no experience coaching soccer.

Actress Hannah Waddingham plays Rebecca Welton, the new owner of the team, and Juno Temple is Keeley Jones, a model who works for the team and also dates a few of the players.

The streaming show recently earned three Critics’ Choice Awards, and a Golden Globe for Jason.

I caught up with Hannah and Juno for the scoop on season 2, and if Ted Lasso’s famous mustache will also be returning.