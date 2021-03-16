Get2Know KPRC 2′s Vanessa Richardson

HOUSTON – You can normally find KPRC 2′s sports reporter Vanessa Richardson on the field or courtside, but today she filled in as co-host for Houston Life. The talented sports journalist shared some fun facts about herself that we had a ball learning about.

1. “I’m very into true crime.”

KPRC 2's sports reporter Vanessa Richardson's obsession with true crime started at a young age. (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Richardson shares that her obsession with the genre started at a surprisingly young age.

“I’ve watched Dateline religiously since I was about 10 years old. It used to kind of freak my parents out,” said Richardson.

2. She loves live music

“Live music is a huge passion of mine, and the thing I’ve missed most during the pandemic,” said Richardson.

3. She’s an Indiana native

KPRC 2's sports reporter Vanessa Richardson's first on-camera gig was hosting games for the Indiana Pacers and Indianapolis Indians. (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Richardson is originally from a small town in Indiana. She graduated from the University of Indianapolis, where she got her first on-camera gig.

“My first on-camera jobs were hosting games in Indianapolis for the Indiana Pacers and Indianapolis Indians. I also worked for a radio station in Indy,” said Richardson.

4. Mexican food is her favorite

5. “I’m extremely close to my dad who has multiple sclerosis.”

KPRC 2's sports reporter Vanessa Richardson pictured with her father. (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

At a young age, Richardson and her father bonded over his love of sports. The two would watch games together when Richardson got home from school, which eventually led her to pursue a career in sports reporting. She is passionate about finding a cure for MS and building an inclusive society for those with disabilities.

