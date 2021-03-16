Celebrity Makeup Artist Olivia Song brings her master class to Houston

HOUSTON – Olivia Song, is one of the most sought after Makeup Artist in the industry. With over 11 years of professional experience, Olivia’s clientele includes Mulato, Kash Doll, Asian Brat, various actresses, influencers and musicians. She’s now bringing a master class to Houston in May, 2021 which is the first stop on her natural glam tour.

When not on set, Olivia runs her cosmetic retail brand “Super Natural Cosmetics” , and is a phenomenal mother and business woman.

Olivia is showing no signs of slowing down and is a true force to be reckoned with and witless continue to make her mark one face at a time.