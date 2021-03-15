Actors Riann Steele and Jonathan Tucker chat NBC’s new show ‘Debris’

HOUSTON – Have you seen NBC’s new drama “Debris” yet? The show will have you questioning the laws of physics with it’s crazy, beyond-imaginable events.

The show picks up six months after debris from a destroyed alien spacecraft starts falling from space, and as more pieces are discovered, crazy, beyond-imaginable events unfold.

Two agents from different continents, and different mindsets, are tasked to work together to recover the debris. American agent Bryan Beneventi, and British agent Finola Jones are sent by their respective governments to uncover and try to understand the abilities of the mysterious debris.

Every episode investigates a new case of debris that has been found to cause a different ability or phenomenon.

Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with actors Riann Steele and Jonathan Tucker about the new sci-fi series ahead of tonight’s new episode.

‘Debris’ airs Monday nights at 9pm after ‘The Voice,’ here on KPRC 2.