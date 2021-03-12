Rugid Grind brews every bag of coffee to help end teenage homelessness in the Houston area

HOUSTON – Rugid Grind is a local coffee roasting company that is not only dedicated to ending teenage homelessness in the Greater Houston area, but also - WORLD WIDE.

They built a brand that serves a greater purpose, while also serving a quality cup of coffee.

The goal of their ‘The Oneighty Project’ is to help end teenage homeless in America by nurturing our youth, and equipping them with the skills they need to succeed in life.

For the month of March, 50% of proceeds from each Rugid Grind branded coffee bag will go straight to Kids’ Meals Houston to help replenish their warehouse, who lost all perishables during the Arctic blast last month.

They will also be having their grand opening on Saturday, March 27th with a ribbon cutting, coffee tastings, and an opportunity to learn more about their mission.

Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with Rugid Grind founder Brian Washington more about how you can sip with a purpose.