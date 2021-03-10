UH alum creates Washd, a contactless mobile car wash and cleaning service

HOUSTON – Once busy sales professional and UH alum Isaiah Garcia realized there was a great need for zero-contact services in this current climate.

That’s how the mobile car wash and cleaning company Washd began!

Washd comes directly to the customer anywhere in the Houston area, and the company’s main goal is to keep your car clean while letting you focus on more important things in your life.

The team can clean your car the same day, or you can also make an appointment for a future date.

Plus, the company stays eco-friendly by using a waterless soap, which then enables them to wipe up just about all the water they use.

Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with Washd founder Isaiah Garcia about their user-friendly services.