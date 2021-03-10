Houston Doll Society celebrates National Barbie Day

HOUSTON – Cheryl, a member of the Houston Doll Society has collected over 2200 Barbies and has them stored in a customized room in her home all dedicated to special and unique Barbies. The Houston Doll Society was formed in June 2012 and is comprised of Barbie doll collectors primarily throughout the Houston area, but they also have members living in Forth Worth, Austin, San Antonio, Florida and New York.

Happy Birthday to the one and only Barbie! Posted by Houston Doll Society on Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Cheryl started collecting Barbie dolls in November of 1995. She collects mainly modern dolls that she keeps in their boxes and OOAK dolls that she displays. Her collection and Barbie doll room were featured on the program, “Extreme Collectors”, which aired seven years ago on the Discovery Channel.

The club meets the third Friday of each month at 2:00 p.m. They normally meet at a centrally located restaurant, but since last March, they have been meeting by Zoom because of Covid-19. The members range in age from their 20′s – 70′s, and their collections vary from Vintage to Modern to One-Of-A-Kinds. In July of 2017, the club hosted the National Barbie Doll Collectors Convention at the Hyatt Regency downtown.