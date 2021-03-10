HL OBSESSIONS: Shop Courtney and Derrick’s March Favorites

HOUSTON – It’s HL Obsessions Day!

Our monthly series continues where our favorite daytime hosts let us in on their secrets and share their favorite small businesses to help us shop local.

Today they featured a game-changing men’s clothing line, gorgeous accessories including bags and jewelry, and the perfect drinkware line to keep your beverage hot or cold all day long.

If you love these products as much as they do we also have promo codes for you as well.

By the way, Courtney and Derrick are not paid or compensated by these companies, these are simply products they love to share.

First up is Derrick with his go-to canteen.

CORKCICLE

Corkcicle creates stylish products while reducing personal impact on the planet. They have a variety of canteens, tumblers, stemless wine cups, mugs and tumbler straws that help eliminate the need for single-use products. Every purchase of Corkcicle helps bring clean water to those in need by funding clean water projects around the world in places like Ethiopia, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Cambodia. Best of all, their Canteens are tapered at the bottom so they will actually fit in your car’s cupholder.

HL PROMO CODE

Corkcicle.com

Use code ‘NBC15’ to receive 15% off your order

Code expires March 31, 2021

Courtney is up next with the perfect accessories to add a pop of color to your wardrobe.

CONFETTEES

Confettees is a curated shop based in Sugar Land. It features exclusive, handmade bags, custom designed apparel and bright, happy accessories and curated gifts. Their bags are handmade in Mexico by talented artisans and their tees and tanks are all custom designed in house by Meredith.

HL PROMO CODE

Confettees.com

Use code ‘HOUSTONLIFE’ to receive 15% off your order

Code expires March 31, 2021

Derrick shares his second obsession, a must-have men’s clothing line just in time for spring break.

MIZZEN + MAIN

Mizzen + Main is a high performance men’s clothes line. In Houston and other humid climates, wearing a dress shirt can be disastrous because we sweat through them so quickly. Mizzen + Main solves that problem by providing comfort and flexibility. The fit is great and is tailored with a slim sleeve, close fit to the chest, not too long, not too short. It is moisture wicking, machine washable, four way stretch and wrinkle resistant. They keep their shape, their color and look brand new straight out of the dryer.

HL PROMO CODE

Visit their store in the Heights, mention ‘Houston Life’ and get $25 off any purchase over $125

Sale is good thru Dec 31, 2021

Courtney’s last obsessions includes a customizable jewelry line you can work out in!

CASUAL CARATS

Casual meets couture at Casual Carats. This jewelry line is made by a local mom. She grew up in her family jewelry business in Houston. After seeing so many rings damaged from wearing them to the gym, carrying luggage on vacation, working around the house, and more, she realized there was a void in the jewelry industry for casual, comfortable, and fashionable rings. The rings are made out of silicone and set with natural diamonds and gemstones in 14K gold. There are 23 different silicone colors to choose from and the diamonds come in 3 sizes and 3 different colors.

HL PROMO CODE

Casualcarats.com

Use code ‘HOUSTONLIFE’ for 15% off your order

Excluded from the discount are the gold stackable bands

Code expires March 23, 2021

Stay tuned for April’s obsessions!