Celebrating Women’s History spotlighting the strong woman behind the new Indian restaurant ‘Musaafer”

HOUSTON – A quest for authentic recipes and their ingredients from the vast & multi-cultural subcontinent of India led to the inception of an idea by the owners Mithu and Shammi Malik to plan a culinary journey across the country with their new restaurant ‘Musaafer’.

Chefs were sent on this ambitious task of traveling 29 states of India; gathering stories and experiences along the way and bringing home age old regional recipes, which have been translated into our eclectic menu. Mithu has been involved in the entire process of creating this restaurant; from the design to hiring the best representatives for Musaafer. Her inspiration comes from her mother who was also an excellent cook and some of her original dishes can be found at the restaurant with a new and modern twist.

Mithu thanks her husband for his strong support and shares with young girls not to ever fear doing what you love and not to allow gender stand in your way of accomplishing your dreams. Musaafer is open to give guests an Indian experience that you won’t forget and will have a new Spring menu coming April 2021 that will get you ready for the season. Click here to find out more about the restaurant, it’s owners and how you can make reservations.