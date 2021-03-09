Spring clean style: Houston designer shares tips to keep your home sanitized and stylish year-round

HOUSTON – With the ongoing pandemic and having been stuck inside our homes for most of last year, you may be seriously dreading your annual spring cleaning. Have no fear, Principal Designer Pamela O’Brien is here with interior design tips to help keep your home sanitized and stylish all year round.

“I was personally cleaning my counters three or four times a day,” said O’Brien. “Being clean is really important, and I think that this is a design trend that is not going to go away.”

Principal designer Pamela O'Brien shares spring cleaning tips to keep your home sanitized and stylish year-round. (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

According to O’Brien, it’s no surprise that “The Clean Look” has become a popular design trend in 2021. The trend is a direct result of the pandemic and consists of a minimalist design that’s streamlined and clutter-free.

The design also calls for an emphasis on cleanliness and sanitation, with the incorporation of technology and appliances that bolster this. O’Brien says to look for appliances with an NSF label from the National Sanitation Foundation.

“If you remember those three letters and you see those logos you will have sanitation cycles available,” said O’Brien.

Another aspect of the trend calls for easier to clean surfaces. O’Brien recommends high quality quartz countertops like those from Cambria, which are non-porous and resistant to microbes commonly found in kitchens and bathrooms.

“What we’re looking for is a dense material that keeps the dirt and germs on top so you can simply wipe it off,” said O’Brien.

Lastly, extended outdoor living spaces are the perfect addition to your post-pandemic home upgrades. From outdoor kitchens, dining areas and entertainment spaces, these can be the perfect way to host friends and family at your home with minimal worry about mess.

“Going outdoors was the new going out for almost all of us, and the nice thing is you didn’t have to invest a lot,” said O’Brien. “Some people are upgrading their summer kitchen. Some people are putting in a pool. Other people simply bought a little bit more outdoor furniture.”

And for traffic in and out of the house, think about adding a mudroom to help keep the rest of your home clean.

To connect with Pamela, visit the Pamela Hope Designs website.