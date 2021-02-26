Clutch City Cluckers food truck celebrates permanent location with grand opening event

HOUSTON – Clutch City Cluckers is a new hot chicken-concept food truck, that now has a permanent location near the Galleria at 5550 Val Verde St.

Their grand opening event is happening all weekend, today through Sunday from 11am to 11pm.

The food truck will offer 50% off their entire menu each day, plus host a raffle for a Playstation 5, Nintendo Switches, and other cool prizes for customers to win.

Curious about their name?

The “Clutch City” is inspired by the nickname given to the Houston Rockets after winning both the 1994 and 1995 NBA championships. Even the logo, that consists of a chicken on a rocket, not only pays homage to the space city, but also a vision for the business to skyrocket and represent Clutch City nationwide. Make sure to stop by this weekend for some delicious hot chicken sandwiches, or log onto ClutchCityCluckers.com for more info.