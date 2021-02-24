Primary Paint Party Opens in Houston giving the community a creative outlet

HOUSTON – Primary Paint Party is a Paint Party Studio and Creative Workspace. This is a space where community members can enjoy themed paint parties with their friends and family, teambuilding with co-workers, or special creative workshops with other artists.

This creative space is also home to the unique Prime Art Gallery. Clients are drawn to the unlimited possibilities of art in its Prime state. Unframed Canvas Art is available throughout the Gallery that represents local artists in and around the Houston area.

Click here to learn more about the gallery or it’s upcoming events to see how you can release your creativity and express yourself in ways you never thought you could.