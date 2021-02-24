‘Don’t give up’: Houston author fulfills dreams of publishing first book at the age of 77

HOUSTON – It’s never too late to follow your dreams, and one local author is proving just that. At the age of 77, Ellen Richardson had her first novel published after overcoming numerous obstacles. She shared her journey writing and publishing her book, Murder and the Talk Show Diva, and why it’s important to persevere and never give up.

“I had been writing for many, many years, and I’ve also been rejected many, many years, but I always said this is a dream,” said Richardson. “I want to have a book published. I’ve been writing for so long, and so finally my dream came true.”

Houston author Ellen Richardson shares her journey writing and publishing her first book, Murder and the Talk Show Diva. (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Richardson worked for many years as a secretary. Though she had no formal training in writing, she has always been an avid fan of reading and writing, getting inspiration from all wakes of her life. The main characters of Murder and the Talk Show Diva were even inspired by her old coworkers.

“Decades ago those two women I used to work with, I miss them dearly, but this is what it was based on,” said Richardson.

The novel is a murder mystery that’s a real page-turning whodunit featuring strong inspiring female characters.

“One of the characters is a personal assistant to a gossip columnist and radio personality [who] is murdered mysteriously,” said Richardson. “Her personal assistant goes after them to find out exactly what happened to her, and she is accompanied by her radio sidekick. The two of them together solve the murder.”

Richardson started writing the book many years ago, and when completed found it difficult to get published. During the pandemic, she sat down and made changes the book, hoping to make good use of her time staying safely at home. To her happy surprise, the newly revamped story caught the eye of Austin Macauley Publishers and was published in November 2020. Richardson’s advice to anyone facing long-term rejection or hardship?

“Just don’t give up. It will come to you just don’t give up,” said Richardson. “When people turn you down, and they give you suggestions, use those suggestions that they give you and keep on keeping on.”

To secure a copy of Murder and the Talk Show Diva, visit the Austin Macauley Publishers website.