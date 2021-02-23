Stars from ‘The Map Of Tiny Perfect Things’ talk living the same day over and over again

HOUSTON – Have you ever had a case of deja-vu that lasted…forever?

‘The Map Of Tiny Perfect Things’ starring Kathryn Newton and Kyle Allen was just recently released, and it’s currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

The story starts with an introduction to Mark, who is perfectly content living the same day in an endless loop. His world is turned upside-down when he meets the mysterious Margaret, who is also stuck in the same loop.

According to the website, “What follows is a love story with a fantastical twist, as the two struggle to figure out how —and whether —to escape their never-ending day.”

The film’s stars Kathryn Newton, Kyle Allen, and Jermaine Harris chatted with Lauren Kelly about what it was like to be stuck in the same day forever.