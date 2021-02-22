Paul Klein of ‘LANY’ talks music, the band’s name, and connection to Houston

HOUSTON – If you’ve been looking for some good music to listen to while working from home, look no further!

Introducing LANY, an insanely talented musical trio that formed in Nashville in 2014.

If you’re wondering where they got their name, it stands for LOS ANGELES NEW YORK, after the band members have lived on both coasts.

After the success of their first two albums ‘LANY’ and “Malibu Nights,” they released their third studio album “Mama’s Boy” in October of last year.

The band is made up of Paul Klein, Les Priest, and Jake Goss, and the guys recently released a deluxe edition of “Mama’s Boy” that features live and stripped back versions of their tracks.

Watch as Paul Klein chats with Lauren Kelly about the band’s name, their music, and their connection to Houston.