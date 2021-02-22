Medical Minute: Your mask-wearing questions answered

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – Are you wearing your mask correctly?

Over the weekend, Dr. Fauci said mask-wearing may continue into 2022.

Even after almost a year since the pandemic began, many Houstonians may still have questions about masks and how they are protecting use.

From cloth to paper, doubling up and vaccinations, infectious disease expert with Memorial Hermann, Dr. Linda Yancey, answers everything you need to know to stay protected in today’s Medical Minute.

If you have any questions about masks or COVID-19 you can head to MemorialHermann.org.