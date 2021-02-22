BCycle booms in Houston with bikeshare program

HOUSTON – Here in Houston, it’s safe to say most of us would like to spend less time sitting in a car. Now, with bike trails becoming even more connected, our city’s bikeshare program – BCycle – is booming.

Bikeshare allows riders to rent bikes from a kiosk and then return to any other kiosk, short term.

“We offer this really fun, sustainable, healthy and actually one of the most affordable public transit options,” said Abby Fernandez, BCycle’s Marketing and Outreach Manager. “Currently we have 121 BCycle stations, 800 bikes, 100 e-bikes and more on the way.”

The growing number of bikes and stations is a result of growing demand. “Since the pandemic we’ve actually already reached our millionth rider, and last year we had more than 300,000 trips,” Abby added.

Unlocking a bike only takes about a minute using the kiosk, or just a few seconds using the BCycle app. Abby says these days more and more people are using the app “so they don’t have to touch the kiosk at all.” The app also displays all the BCycle stations around you and provides a real time update on the number of bicycles available at each station.

Beautiful day to ride! ⚡️🚲🌞 Friendly Reminder: Dock your BCycle at any station and make sure you FIRMLY lock it in. (📸: @doogieroux) Posted by Houston BCycle on Thursday, January 7, 2021

For non-members a 30 minute ride costs $3.00 -- or for a monthly fee of $13.00 riders get access to unlimited hour-long bike rides. Through the end of the month riders can get a free, 30 minute ride by using the code ‘HOUSTONLIFE’ on the app or ’0222′ at any kiosk.

