America’s favorite Tupperware lady, Dixie Longate, brings in the laughs for a good cause

HOUSTON – Whether you’re in need of a good laugh or a good cocktail, you can now bring America’s favorite bar hopper and Tupperware lady, Dixie Longate, into your home.

The fast-talking redhead shared more details on the uplifting happy hour she’s hosting to raise money for the theater community nationwide and in Houston.

Dixie Longate (Dixie's Happy Hour)

Her new show is called “Dixie’s Happy Hour,” a virtual event where she will share some new stories while mixing up some cocktails.

Dixie is known to inspire her audiences with her Alabama wisdom and her outrageous stories.

Tickets for “Dixie’s Happy Hour” are available now through March 7, starting at $35 per household.

A big portion of the proceeds benefits the Hobby Center Foundation.

“80% of all tickets sold goes directly to the Hobby Center. I created this show as a fundraiser for the art centers. It’s playing all over the country during the next few months. The hope is that this brings some much-needed funds into these theaters that have been shut down for almost a year,” said Longate.

Ad

To purchase tickets, click here.