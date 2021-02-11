Comedian Heather McDonald brings her ‘Juicy Scoop’ to Houston Life

HOUSTON – When it comes to celebrity gossip or reality TV drama, Heather McDonald is always on top of what’s trending in Hollywood.

Her podcast, “Juicy Scoop with Heather McDonald,” is in its fifth year and has over 500 episodes and 60 million downloads.

Comedian Heather McDonald is back on tour. (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

She recently talked about her podcast and getting back to doing live stand up shows on “Houston Life.”

“(It’s been) a great way to stay connected during all this time that I haven’t been able to do live stand up shows,” McDonald said.

But McDonald is heading back on the road! You can catch her performing at the Houston Improv on Friday and Saturday night.

CLICK HERE for ticket information.