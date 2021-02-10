HL Wine Club Poured by H-E-B: This budget-friendly wine is the perfect pairing to your sweet Valentine’s Day spread

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – Y’all know what today is... another Wednesday means we have another bottle to pop!

In today’s Houston Life Wine Club Poured by H-E-B we’re featuring a sparkling wine that’s just $13 and will sweep your significant other right off their feet this Valentine’s Day.

We’re talking about the Petalo Moscato Spumante Dolce wine with notes of orange blossom, honey and apricot. Because of its sweetness, Moscato makes a great wine to pair with desserts like cheesecake, chocolate covered strawberries and even crème brulee. Moscatos are also a good pairing option for salty and spicy foods. Like with people, ‘opposites attract’.

Moscato is a great option for new wine drinkers, as it is easy-drinking and not bitter or acidic.

This sweet sparkling wine is crafted from Moscato grapes grown in northeast Italy’s Colli Eugani region, nestled between two fabled cities of love, Verona and Venice. If that doesn’t say romance to you, I don’t know what will!

Ad

You can add the Petalo Moscato Spumante Dolce wine to your cart, HERE.

JOIN THE HOUSTON LIFE WINE CLUB POURED BY H-E-B

Courtney & Derrick (HL)

Wine Club members have the opportunity to be on the live show!

We’re looking for enthusiastic Houstonians, wine lovers and Houston Life friends to join Courtney and Derrick during our live virtual wine tastings on Wine Club Wednesdays.

If you’re available from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays and can purchase and pick up the week’s featured wine from your local H-E-B, we want to hear from you!

Send an email to csorto@kprc.com with a small bio about yourself and your friend or loved one, and tell us why you two would love to be a part of the fun.

Ad

Cheers!